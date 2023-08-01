Douglas County will be observing Purple Heart Day on Aug. 7, according to a proclamation issued by the Douglas County board of commissioners.
The proclamation was presented by Commissioner Chris Boice and read in part that “Douglas County recognizes the 300+ residents who made the ultimate sacrifice in world wars and conflicts, as well as many veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat. We humbly honor the contributions and sacrifices of the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces and have been vital in maintaining the freedoms and way of life enjoyed by our citizens today.”
Purple Heart Day was first observed on Aug. 7, 2014, and a total of 1.8 million purple hearts have been awarded to United States soldiers over the years. The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in present use, and was initially created as the “Badge of Military Merit” by George Washington, then the commander-in-chief of the Continental Army — by order from his Newburgh, New York, headquarters on Aug. 7, 1782.
“Thank you to all that have served,” Commissioner Tim Freeman said. “Our purple heart veterans are the ones that have been injured or gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving. All veterans pay a price, but you all paid a price higher. We honor all veterans here in Douglas County. We say it, we mean it and we reflect it in our actions.”
Purple Heart Day is celebrated each year and honors the brave men and women of the United States Armed Services who have been wounded or killed in combat with a declared enemy of the United States and been awarded the purple heart. Commissioner Freeman presented members of the Oregon Military Order of the Purple Heart with copies of the proclamation.
Additionally, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners were honored to declare Douglas County as an official Purple Heart County through this proclamation and the acknowledgement from the Oregon Department of the Military Order of Purple Heart for our continued support of veterans and in showing our appreciation for the sacrifices our Purple Heart recipients have made in defending our freedoms.
Following the proclamation presentation, Rick Sciapiti, on behalf of the Oregon Military Order of the Purple Heart, presented the commissioners with an official plaque dedicating Douglas County as a Purple Heart County.
“This special recognition award is bestowed with pride to Douglas County, Oregon, for your dedication and support honoring American’s combat wounded veterans in becoming a Purple Heart County,” Sciapiti said. “This award is presented by the patriot members of Rogue Valley Chapter #147 of the Oregon Military Order of the Purple Heart.”
This proclamation serves as a reminder to our citizens to take the time to honor and support those that have been awarded the purple heart.
“My favorite commissioner meetings are ones where we get to honor veterans. So, thank you for giving us another opportunity to do that today. We appreciate you!” Boice said.
And yet we still don't have a veterans discount at the landfill. Or a senior discount for that matter.
