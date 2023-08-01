Douglas County will be observing Purple Heart Day on Aug. 7, according to a proclamation issued by the Douglas County board of commissioners.

Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review.

(1) comment

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

And yet we still don't have a veterans discount at the landfill. Or a senior discount for that matter.

