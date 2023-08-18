Douglas County Commissioners Chris Boice and Tim Freeman will serve on committees for the National Association of Counties in Washington, D.C.

Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

This is good. I am delighted that two of our Commissioners are actively engaged at a national level. It's noteworthy that NACo is championing the use of legislation that Republicans largely opposed: the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, and others.

Those were all laudable pieces of legislation that serve the entire nation, and the positive economic effects have been most pronounced in red states and red counties--because they needed it most, and because we are all Americans.

Visit: https://www.naco.org

Good for you, Commissioners.

