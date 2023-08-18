Douglas County Commissioners Chris Boice and Tim Freeman will serve on committees for the National Association of Counties in Washington, D.C.
Boice was appointed to the Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee and Freeman was re-appointed to the Public Lands Steering Committee. National Association of Counties President Mary Jo McGuire announced both appointments Aug. 11.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Western Oregon on the national level with NACo on the Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee,” Boice said. “Over the last few years, we have witnessed major budget cuts, reduction in force, new policy mandates and legislation targeted specifically at public safety and criminal justice programs across the nation. So, it is crucial that the interests of Douglas County and Western Oregon are expressed to those making the decisions in Washington, D.C.”
According to NACo’s Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee’s website, the committee advocates for “all matters pertaining to criminal justice and public safety systems, including criminal justice planning, law enforcement, courts, corrections, homeland security, community crime prevention, juvenile justice and delinquency prevention, emergency management, fire prevention and control, and civil disturbances.”
In regards to his reappointment, Freeman said, “Bringing the voice of Western Oregon to the national level is an important function of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. With over 50% of the land in Douglas County being managed by the federal government, it is imperative that we are front and center with those making decisions on how our land is managed.”
For Boice and Freeman the work at NACo will include staying up to date on all legislative and regulatory action relevant to the steering committee. They will also testify or speak before national legislative committees at conferences and meetings to advance Douglas County’s and NACo’s policy concerns and priorities. This will be in addition to, and alongside, their work as Douglas County commissioners.
Founded in 1935, NACo unites county officials to advocate county priorities in federal policymaking; promote exemplary county policies and practices; nurture leadership skills and expand knowledge networks; optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings and enrich the public’s understanding of county government.
NACo’s mission is to strengthen America’s counties. They serve nearly 40,000 county elected officials in over 1,800 member counties in the United States.
Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.
(1) comment
This is good. I am delighted that two of our Commissioners are actively engaged at a national level. It's noteworthy that NACo is championing the use of legislation that Republicans largely opposed: the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, and others.
Those were all laudable pieces of legislation that serve the entire nation, and the positive economic effects have been most pronounced in red states and red counties--because they needed it most, and because we are all Americans.
Visit: https://www.naco.org
Good for you, Commissioners.
