Rain this past weekend and cooler weather forecast for coming days means that campfires are now allowed at designated county parks and campgrounds.
The new rules remove the temporary ban on campfires that had been in place since early August.
Campfires at county parks and campgrounds are still restricted to fire pits and fire rings at designated inland county parks and campgrounds.
There are currently no campfire fire restrictions at the following county parks and campgrounds: Amacher Park and Campground; Chief Miwaleta Campground; Douglas County Fairgrounds Campground; Pass Creek Campground; Stanton Park and Whistler’s Bend Campground.
For the most up-to-date information on local wildfires and IFPL or Public Use Restrictions in effect on Douglas Forest Protective Association land, call DFPA’s 24-hour closure information line at 541-672-0379 or visit www.dfpa.net or https://www.facebook.com/DouglasForestProtectiveAssociation/.
All county parks, campgrounds and day-use areas are open at this time. All reservations for county parks are still in place. For questions or additional park information, contact the Douglas County Parks Department at 541-957-7001 or log onto www.co.douglas.or.us.
