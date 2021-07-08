The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to accept two state grants that could benefit Off Highway Vehicle enthusiasts.
The first grant, for $96,000, will fund a feasibility study that will look into the possibility of a new OHV site on 1,200 acres at the Milltown area near Rice Hill that had previously been considered for a dam.
The property is county owned but not currently part of the park system.
The second grant, for $499,950 will fund improvements to the Umpqua Dunes RV Park at Winchester Bay, including development of a north loop and a commercial building that will be leased to an OHV focused business.
The money for the OHV projects is from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and comes from gas tax dollars attributed to OHV use.
Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice said the new campsites at Umpqua Dunes will be placed where some old, rotted cabins were removed. The OHV business building will replace one that had existed at the park previously.
Boice said the RV Park brought in about $1 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
Two county residents spoke against both projects at Wednesday’s meeting.
John Hunter of Tenmile said they were “examples of your disastrous plan to follow a path of a fossil fuel based economy and ignoring the truth of our climate crisis.”
Hunter also said the commissioners were not being transparent about the OHV site feasibility study because the location was not listed on the agenda for the meeting.
Kimberli Holmquist of Tenmile also voiced opposition to both projects.
“Just because you have the power and the grant money to do this doesn’t mean you should,” she said.
Boice said the feasibility study for the OHV site at Milltown would determine whether it fits the Parks Master Plan, whether there’s a need and answer other questions.
“Once we get through a feasibility study we will at that point have a lot better idea whether or not this is feasible and be able to answer a bunch of those questions,” Boice said.
Commenting on the grant for Umpqua Dunes improvements, Boice said the county had to implement day use parking fees in the county parks five years ago in order to keep them open.
That politically difficult but common sense decision brought in money that was leveraged toward available grants, he said, and those grants kept the system afloat and allowed the parks department to make needed infrastructure improvements.
The county also decided to invest in the RV park.
“There were certain members of the public who are in the room today who consistently talked about what a stupid idea that was,” Boice said.
But the county’s budget turned around, and just before Memorial Day weekend, the county was able to permanently remove the day use parking fees, he said.
“The majority of the ability for us to do that was because we’ve had a significant increase in revenue generated throughout the park system, but primarily from this particular park,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.