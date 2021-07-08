The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will not review a decision allowing a permit for the proposed Pegasus Equestrian Resort.
The commissioners voted against a review at their regular weekly meeting Wednesday. The decision means the Douglas County Planning Commission’s June 17 approval of the permit will stand.
The resort is being proposed by Quinn and Drew Millegan, brothers from McMinnville. They hope to build an equestrian venue on 2,800-plus acres near Metz Hill Road west of Interstate 5.
The plans call for a $35 million, 150-room hotel resort, along with five indoor arenas, outdoor grass and sand arenas, a cross-country course and four polo fields.
The Millegans have said the facility could generate $130 million a year in revenue and employ 500 workers.
The Board of Commissioners Wednesday heard objections from two county residents who said the commissioners should hold a public hearing. The Planning Commission held a hearing in May.
John Hunter of Tenmile called the project a scam and the developers hedge fund operators. He also said there’s no water in the area.
“You should be wise enough to see through it and put this thing away right now forever,” Hunter said.
Kimberli Holmquist of Tenmile said choosing not to review after the project was appealed “doesn’t bode well” for meaningful engagement.
Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice said a land-use decision doesn’t hinge on whether those proposing it may or may not be hedge fund operators.
Ultimately the organization that will determine whether the proposed use is compatible is the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals, he said.
The Millegan brothers operate the Woodworth Contrarian Fund and Millegan Brothers LLC.
Their father J.W. Millegan, the director of business development for Pegasus, filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and was hit with a 13-count indictment in federal court charging him with investment fraud and tax evasion.
He is accused of generating more than $2.5 million in questionable trading commissions and not paying more than $3.3 million in taxes.
Also Wednesday, the commissioners voted to remand a permit for the proposed Bjorn Vian quarry near Idleyld Park to the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission is slated to hold a hearing on that issue Aug 19.
My major concern is that potential local investors be given full warning about the history of these developers and their father, who acts as their advisor and who has publicly spoken for them.
https://www.justice.gov/usao-or/pr/oregon-securities-broker-charged-investment-churning-and-tax-evasion
Seems to me that the scam artists shopped around the state for the county with the dumbest commissioners. And they struck gold right here in Douglas county.
