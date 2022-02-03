Work on the Oakland Bridge Replacement Project was already underway Wednesday, as workers excavated at the site.
It's the beginning of a two-year project to replace the bridge with one that's wider and safer.
When it's finished, the new bridge will sit just north of the existing bridge, which was built in 1925 and has exceeded its useful lifespan.
The current bridge, which links the town of Oakland to Interstate 5 and to the Oakland transfer station, is so narrow that cars can only move across it one direction at a time. That sometimes backs up traffic, creating delays.
The bridge also needs frequent repairs.
The steel girder holding up the bridge is one of its most serious problems. It's rusted and decaying.
Without replacement, the bridge would deteriorate to the point it would have to be closed.
The new and improved version will look a little different. It will be straighter, and wider, with room for two-way traffic and pedestrians.
This month, contractor Farline Bridge, of Stayton, will be mobilizing equipment to the work zone, removing trees and brush and relocating a driveway near the bridge.
The old bridge will remain open until the new bridge is completed, except for one weekend in summer 2023 when the bridge will close for the replacement of a sewer line.
Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress said in a press release that the vast majority of Douglas County's bridges were built in the 1950s and 1960s.
The county has about 300 bridges, many of which were constructed with federal timber revenue sharing during the heyday of logging on federal timberlands.
"Most of our bridges have a lifespan that has already been far exceeded. They are in dire need of major repair or replacement," Kress said.
He said the safety of county residents is a high priority and the county was "elated" to receive a federal grant to replace Oakland Bridge.
The Melrose Bridge west of Roseburg will also be replaced this year. Construction there is slated to begin this spring.
The cost for both bridge replacements is $22.6 million. Most of that money will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Competitive Highway Bridge Program, approved as part of the 2020 Moving Forward Act. The rest comes from county and state funds.
U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, who is the chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, played the lead role in securing funding for the bridge replacements in the Moving Forward Act.
The Oregon Department of Transportation and the Douglas County government are partnering to build the bridge's replacement.
"U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, who is the chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, played the lead role in securing funding for the bridge replacements in the Moving Forward Act."
Yep. Exactly. Peter DeFazio sponsored this law.
Every Democrat on the Oregon Delegation voted for it.
Oregon's sole Republican Congressman ( then- Rep. Walden) voted against it--just as our current sole Republican Congressman (Bentz) voted against the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. Republicans who vote against infrastructure love to celebrate it--and even claim credit for it--when it comes to their communities.
There's a word for that. Several words, in fact.
Infrastructure like this saves lives and produces a safer, more efficient, better world for all of us.
