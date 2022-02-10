The Douglas County Board of Commissioners Wednesday awarded contracts for making travel to Canyonville School safer, and for the construction of a leachate treatment facility at the Douglas County Landfill.
The decisions were made at the board's regular weekly meeting Wednesday.
The Main Street Canyonville Safe Routes to School project is funded by a $2 million grant from the Oregon Transportation Commission.
On Wednesday, the commissioners approved a $475,302 contract with Lake Oswego-based Century West Engineering Services to provide design services for the project.
The work will be done on North Main Street, where the school is located. Safety concerns there include speeding vehicles, poor visibility from driveways and street crossings, on-street parking and a lack of bicycle and pedestrian lanes.
The improvements planned include installing continuous sidewalks with ramps for wheelchair access and adding bicycle lanes on both sides of the street between Gazley Bridge Road and 1st Street.
Other improvements will include a rapid flashing pedestrian beacon, new school zone warning signs and newly painted pavement and curb markings near the school.
The program requires matching funds from the local entity that receives the grant. Douglas County will contribute about $1.3 million, which will cover about 40% of the project’s cost.
On Wednesday the commissioners also approved a $6.3 million contract with Woodland, Washington-based Stellar J. for the construction of a leachate pre-treatment facility.
Leachate is the liquid that squelches out of garbage at a landfill. The county hopes to treat the leachate so that it not just meets, but exceeds safety requirements.
The project is funded entirely by the county's solid waste fund, which is made up of money from landfill and transfer station fees.
Ultimately, the county hopes to have treated leachate that can be piped into the Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority's system.
Currently, leachate is collected into a holding tank at the landfill. It's pumped from the tank into trucks which deliver the leachate to the Winston-Green Sanitary Treatment Plant, where it is placed in special tanks and tested before being transferred into the facility.
Also Wednesday, the board announced it has received a $428,250 grant from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for upgrades to the Amacher Park boat ramp and parking lot.
