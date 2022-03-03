The Douglas County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation in support of National Invest in Veterans Week at its regular meeting Wednesday.
National Invest in Veterans Week is held each year from March 1 to 7.
Among the many veterans and veteran business owners honored Wednesday, five were singled out for an extra helping of praise.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman cited the contributions that veterans Jim Little, KC Bolton, Mel Cheney, Dan Loomis and Michael Kurtz have made to the community.
“The gentlemen I’m talking about today are all warriors. They had to go do some pretty difficult work. when they came back to our community they tried to figure out a way to make it better,” Freeman said.
Freeman said he first really got to know Little, a retired chief warrant officer in the U.S. Navy, when Little was standing on the sidewalk outside the Roseburg VA Medical Center trying to keep the VA hospital open.
Freeman said Little had an amazing career, but he wanted to talk about what he’s done since then as he brought his skills to this community.
“He’s here helping every single day, with veterans issues, advocating for veterans and helping fellow veterans. That is a trait I see in many veterans, but no more than Jim Little,” Freeman said.
Bolton, a retired Army colonel, is the CEO of Aviva Health. Freeman said his role is to help provide medical services throughout the county. More recently, he was tapped to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Two years ago, our community along with the state the nation and the world was facing a new enemy we didn’t know anything about,” he said.
So the county pulled together a group to plan an emergency operations center, and tapped Bolton to be incident commander.
“His skill set, his ability, his battle-tested knowledge and his commitment to serve were all those things we needed to run the emergency operations center and to get us in a position to respond the very best we could as a county,” Freeman said.
Kurtz was a specialist in the Army who grew up in Riddle. He’s currently the county’s human resources director.
“He’s really one of our main go-to guys here at the county,” he said.
Kurtz, along with Freeman, was delegated by the county with authority to take necessary actions to handle the pandemic.
Loomis, retired Army chief warrant officer, did not need to work after he retired, Freeman said.
“He comes back to our community, where he grew up, and decides I’m not done giving yet. I’m not done serving. How can I step up and help my community,” Freeman said.
Loomis stepped into the role of Douglas County clerk, replacing former clerk Patricia Hitt, who stepped down following her husband’s death during the 2019 “snowmageddon” storm.
Freeman described Cheney, who served as a military police officer in Vietnam, as his best friend.
Cheney returned home wanting to make a difference, so he went to school to learn how to teach others how to provide cancer treatments. He went on to run cancer facilities and was hired to turn the Community Cancer Center in Roseburg into a state of the art facility.
“Mel took his commitment for our country, his knowledge, his ability, his desire to serve, again like many of the veterans here today and many of the veterans in our community, to help others,” he said.
Little voiced his thanks for Freeman, who he said takes care of the citizens and the local veterans. He also noted that Douglas County was one of the first to have signs saying it honored veterans.
“I feel that our letters on that sign should be in gold, and much of that is because of your leadership,” he told Freeman. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
