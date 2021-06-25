The Douglas County Public Works Department will begin its annual summer chip seal work on county roadways next week.
The work will run from June 28 to Sept. 3. It’s typically performed between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, depending on weather and material availability.
Flaggers will control traffic when work is underway.
Chip sealing is the application of a special protective wearing surface to existing pavement.
The treatment combines asphalt with fine aggregate.
The tentative schedule begins Monday to July 2 with work in Roseburg on Carnes and Happy Valley Roads, and on Rolling Hills Road from milepost 1.45 to 1.81.
Work on Strickland Canyon Road in Roseburg is scheduled for July 6-9.
From July 12 to 23, work will be in Winston at Olalla Road milepost 0 to 6.5, and on Hoover Hill, Benedict and Ireland Roads.
From July 26 to Aug. 3, work will be in Reedsport on Lower Smith Road and on Scholfield Road milepost 0 to 3.38.
From Aug. 4 to 10, work will be in Umpqua on Tyee Road milepost 12 to 22.11.
From Aug. 11 to 16, work will be west of Sutherlin on Fort McKay Road milepost 0 to 6.43 and in Umpqua on Iverson Road.
From Aug. 17 to 20, work will be on Buckhorn Road in Roseburg milepost 8.5 to 11.5, on Little River Road in Glide milepost 1 to 1.2 and on Glide Loop Drive in Glide.
From Aug. 23 to 27, work will be in Roseburg on Roberts Creek and Melton roads.
From Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, work will be in Roseburg on Doerner Road milepost 0 to 2.48.
