The Douglas County Board of Commissioners declared a local state of emergency at its meeting Wednesday morning in response to a series of snowstorms this week.
Residents throughout the county remain trapped at home — and some cannot return home — as rural roads are blocked by downed trees and snow. Tens of thousands of people in Douglas County have been without power for days after snow downed power lines and toppled utility poles, causing a system-wide outage. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 14,000 Pacific Power customers in Douglas County and more than 8,000 Douglas Electric Cooperative customers in the Roseburg area are still without power.
In response to the crisis, the board unanimously voted to declare the entire county in a state of emergency. The order will allow the county to waive normal contract bid requirements, expediting the allocation of county funds to contractors assisting with clearing roads and repairing power infrastructure.
Lane County declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday and Coos County declared one on Wednesday following similar storm impacts.
Hazardous conditions are expected to continue for several days, according to the declaration. Some people will continue to be without power for at least a week, according to Douglas Electric.
The order directs all county departments to take necessary steps to secure the safety of residents and their property.
"Conditions present a clear and present danger to the health and safety of the citizens and visitors of Douglas County," the order reads. "The initial assessment of infrastructure damages is widespread and the county needs flexibility in managing resources under the existing emergency conditions."
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said county officials have set up a command center and continue working to address the emergency.
"We've been engaged since Sunday afternoon, but we're still assessing where we can get help, what roads are open, where we need to focus efforts for medical emergency services," Freeman said. "We're working very hard to keep the radio tower system working so we can have communications. That's been a challenge, of course, every road up to the top of those mountains has trees covering it."
The county anticipates requesting Gov. Kate Brown to declare a disaster to augment local resources, according to the order.
In a Wednesday afternoon update, Todd Munsey, a spokesman for Douglas Electric, said continuing issues with road access is hampering efforts to repair local distribution power lines. He added downed large transmission lines from Bonneville Power Administration and Pacific Power, which feed local substations, are preventing power from being restored to many residents.
"Once these lines begin delivering power to us, we will be able to pick up a good portion of our members," Munsey said. "After that, our distribution feeders will be next and that will take longer. Eventually, the individual scattered outages will be addressed and restored. For some it will be hours, others will take days, and for members in the more remote areas, it could take at least a week."
Read the full emergency declaration below:
Good to know they finally showed up; however, the declaration mostly gives them the thumbs up to hire their pals instead of going through normal procedures.
