2021 was a busy year for county officials and workers, marked by COVID-19 vaccination efforts, Archie Creek Fire restoration and the return of the vital Secure Rural Schools federal payments that give a substantial boost to county funds, Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress said.
Kress delivered the annual State of the County address at the Douglas County Courthouse on Wednesday morning.
He lauded the efforts of his fellow commissioners, as well as the many departments that carry on the county's work.
The county's efforts to combat the pandemic this year included holding 20 drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics and signing up 40 health care clinics to administer additional vaccinations, Kress said. He said the newly created Tiger Team outreach vaccination program held 129 vaccination clinics around the county.
Federal Secure Rural Schools funding was reauthorized for the next three years. That was the result of advocacy by the county commissioners, Kress said.
"The Douglas County Board of Commissioners were pretty excited to announce that their hard work over the last years with the Oregon congressional delegation in Washington, D.C. and other congressional members across the country is paying off for the citizens of Douglas County," he said.
The SRS funds were included in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure act signed by President Joe Biden in November. Kress said the commissioners don't agree with what's in most of that bill, but the inclusion of SRS funding was a "big win" locally.
Douglas County receives the largest portion of SRS funding among all the counties that receive it nationwide. The money, which will amount to $51.6 million over the next three years, will pay for county services.
The recovery effort from the Archie Creek Fire started in late 2020. It continued through 2021 and continues today, Kress said.
The regular path of restoring homes to those who lost them includes a series of plans, permits and fees, but county officials decided to "skip all that bureaucracy," he said, and fire victims went to the front of the line for building projects.
"All the commissioners made a firm commitment that if you had a home before you were going to be allowed to have a home again, no matter what the zoning or planning process was you were going to be allowed to have that home," he said.
It worked, he said.
"We had houses being built early spring last year in the Archie Creek Fire area, and it left other counties wondering what the heck's going on in Douglas County because we'd have commissioners call us and say we haven't built a home yet and you've got 18 of 'em going up. How are you getting that done?" he said.
The county's approach forced other counties to do the same, and that led to the state providing funds to compensate the counties for lost fees, he said.
Other county accomplishments Kress cited were the elimination of all day use fees at county parks and the restoration of glass and corrugated cardboard recycling.
The county's senior services office provided 73,400 meals to seniors through curbside and meals on wheels food programs.
Work was completed on Carnes Road in Green to make travel to school safer, and a replacement was designed for the Oakland Bridge.
"Despite the pandemic, we completed a lot of work in 2021. We're looking forward to a successful 2022," he said.
Also Wednesday, the commissioners elected Commissioner Tim Freeman to serve as board chair in 2022, and issued a proclamation honoring law enforcement officers.
