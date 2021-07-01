The Douglas County Board of Commissioners Wednesday approved a $202,623,508 budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
The budget, which includes a general fund budget of $48.9 million, includes increased expenditures to cover COVID-19 pandemic costs.
The commissioners approved the budget unanimously Wednesday, after approving several adjustments to the version approved by the Douglas County Budget Committee in May.
Among the changes are a $154,626 increase to the Douglas County Sheriff's corrections budget and a $24,698 decrease to the enforcement budget.
The Information Technology Department's budget would increase by $221,000 and Human Resources by $89,603, along with several other changes.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said the changes reflect updated information about state and federal funding since the Budget Committee meetings were held.
"We're trying to get as close as we can, knowing what we know today," Freeman said.
The county property tax rate will remain the same, at $1.11 per $1,000 of property value, and bring in just over $11 million.
Property owners may see differences if their property values go up. Most will also be paying taxes for other governmental districts where their properties are located.
But the county will receive just $1.11 per thousand, just as it has since 1995.
Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice said the budget has increased considerably, but that's due primarily to state and federal funding for pandemic and other expenses.
