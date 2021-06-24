The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday passed a resolution barring all county employees and agencies from helping to enforce COVID-19 pandemic closures or other state directives it said violate the state and federal Constitutions.
"The role of government is to help and support the citizens it represents, not to control or force policies on them," the resolution said.
The commissioners particularly noted the closing of businesses and schools, as well as a possible vaccine passport, as examples of state policies county officials would not enforce.
The resolution also accused Gov. Kate Brown of exercising powers that belong to the Legislature.
The governor has maintained emergency restrictions without considering the different effects of COVID-19 in different parts of the state, the resolution said.
Commissioner Chris Boice brought the measure to the other commissioners.
"This is something that we've been sort of working on and putting together with other counties. There's obviously a need for this sort of statement to come from the county leadership," Boice said.
The resolution was approved unanimously after part of one sentence was deleted, a change recommended by Commissioner Tim Freeman.
The deleted part said enforcement wasn't allowed without authorization from the commissioners.
"I don't think we have any authority to override the Constitution, so I think that should be left out," Freeman said.
Also Wednesday, a public hearing was held on the proposed 2021-22 county budget. No members of the public offered comments at the hearing.
Freeman noted that the budget has increased over the previous fiscal year, primarily for two reasons. The first is a commitment to bridge replacement projects. The second are costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $202.1 million budget, up from $173.9 million in the 2020-21 revised budget, was approved by the Douglas County Budget Committee in May. It includes a $92.4 million general fund budget, up from $87.2 million in 2020-21.
The budget includes funding for 527.78 full-time-equivalent employees, about one additional employee compared to 2020-21.
The Douglas County commissioners are expected to vote on giving final approval for the budget at next Wednesday's meeting at 9 a.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse.
(3) comments
Every one of these commissioners are following common sense and the law.
Did they use the courts to see if it is unconstitutional? I don't think they have the power to make that determination. Another act of stupidity. Stupid is as stupid does.
Every one of these commissioners ought to be replaced. They have blood on their hands, and will have more.
Props to Freeman, though, for his fifth-grade level of understanding:
"I don't think we have any authority to override the Constitution."
Duh. No, you don't have that authority.
And: it's not an "I think" kind of issue. It's black-letter law.
Fire them all.
