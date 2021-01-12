The Douglas County Board of Commissioners opposes state Sen. Dallas Heard's Citizens Against Tyranny movement, saying the commissioners cannot in good conscience support the effort.
Citizens Against Tyranny seeks to expose individuals who have filed complaints with the state about businesses not following COVID-19 safety rules, and ban those individuals from local businesses joining the movement.
It also has threatened a recall effort for any elected officials who don't sign the group's declaration.
The commissioners put out a special notice about the issue late Tuesday afternoon, saying they had been receiving questions about their position on Citizens Against Tyranny.
"Douglas County has always been a caring and compassionate county, filled with caring and compassionate communities. We have on more than one occasion, put our differences aside in order to help one another. The actions taken today will be remembered tomorrow. The kind of community Douglas County will be when this pandemic is over, will be defined by how we treat one another today," the board said in a written statement.
The statement said the commissioners understand these are unprecedented and trying times and that people feel desperate.
"We appreciate the passion in which people want to enact change, but we also believe that the actions taken need to be measured, well thought out, and include a wide range of concerns. It is also imperative that we all work together to address these issues in a unified, civil and cooperative manner," the statement said.
The commissioners cited the response from Sheriff John Hanlin, who has also said he will not support Citizens Against Tyranny.
"Similar to how Sheriff Hanlin expressed his concerns over the same declaration, we do not feel singling people out, publicly shaming them, and potentially making them a target for retaliation for doing, or being merely accused of doing, what they believed to be the right thing in protecting themselves or their neighbors, is the right approach," the statement said.
And they said they do not believe banning people from businesses who need more revenue is a good idea either.
They also objected to what they said was Citizens Against Tyranny's attempt to force elected officials to do something under a threat of retaliation.
The commissioners said they have done everything they can to help keep businesses open and have openly chosen not to enforce Gov. Kate Brown's mandates.
They said one thing they agreed with Heard about was that educating people about the issue was better than enforcement.
The commissioners said they have been very involved in the pandemic response, and working hard to minimize the pandemic's economic impact.
Among their efforts, they said, have been creating a business grant program, applying for reductions in the county's classifications so that businesses could reopen earlier, and ensuring additional relief funding was available to businesses.
"Your Douglas County Board of Commissioners has been very active and involved in supporting our Business Community since the pandemic began, and we will continue to do so until it is over. It’s because of everyone’s hard work that all businesses are open today," the statement said.
Heard could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
In a post on his Facebook page Sunday, Heard voiced opposition to a story The News-Review published online Saturday and in Sunday's edition, as well as addressing efforts he said he were underway among local officials to oppose his efforts. He accused local officials opposing his efforts of having "some serious character problems."
"There is an incredible effort underway to silence and destroy anyone who believes in God or freedom. I am going through my own experiences with that oppressive darkness right this moment and in spite of the fact that I have seemingly countless enemies both state and local, seen and unseen giving their absolute all to destroy me," Heard said.
(4) comments
Its interesting how the article just mentiones "the commissioners" but it's no secret in Douglas county that Heard and Boice are bffs. The only other explanation I can think of is maybe Boice had a moment of clarity and realized how insane his friend is last week and decided he better cut ties to keep his image.
So everyone has a character problem but him? He's the only one that believes in God -- and he's the only one that has God on his side? Everyone that opposes his "declaration" is trying to destroy him? When did this become all about Dallas Heard? He's calling for businesses to risk sanctions for the sake of his cause, but he's the one that's suffering? How's his business doing?
Dallas needs the loving help of his family and friends.
Dallas Heard
