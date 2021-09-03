Douglas County government received a national award for excellence in financial reporting, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced in a press release Thursday.
The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting was awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
New Douglas County Deputy Finance Officer Dan Wilson grew up in Roseburg, but his parents wh…
According to the organization, it is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
Douglas County Deputy Finance Officer Dan Wilson and the Douglas County Management and Finance Department prepares a comprehensive annual financial report, and its 2020 report was the work that garnered them the award.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said the financial team prioritizes a commitment to excellence and accuracy.
"We appreciate their exceptional efforts in this important responsibility and congratulate them for this high honor," Freeman said.
(2) comments
In 2020 the CFO was Jessica Hansen. Nobody acknowledges this?
It's been my experience that when a man can take credit for a woman's work, he does so gleefully.
