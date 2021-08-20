The Douglas County Planning Commission once again approved a permit Thursday for Bjorn Vian to reopen and expand a rock quarry east of Glide.
Vian plans to quarry for basalt there that could be used to create asphalt for county roads.
The issue has ping-ponged between the Planning Commission, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the state for about three years now.
In August 2020, the Land Use Board of Appeals remanded the issue back to the Planning Commission, saying the county failed to lay out evidence that the quarry would not negatively impact a neighboring cattle ranch and adjacent forestry operations.
Those were the issues the Planning Commission took up Thursday.
Prior to voting, the commission heard testimony from Vian's attorney, Souvanny Miller, who cited comments from neighboring property owners and other experts stating neither cattle grazing nor forestry operations would be impacted.
"There are going to be minimal offsite impacts, noise is going to be below the required levels, minimal dust, no impact on water quality and then there's a high ridge in between where the quarry will go and where the cattle ranch is," he said.
Miller said Vian spoke to the owner of the cattle ranch, who said he does not believe the quarry will impact his operation. Miller also submitted comments from a veterinarian who specializes in treating large animals like cattle, who said a quarry wouldn't impact the ranch.
The owner of the ranch did not testify.
Valynn Currie, who has waged a long battle against the project at LUBA and in court, argued that the second-hand testimony about what the rancher said was just hearsay and shouldn't be considered.
Currie said the project would create water quality problems, including silicates that could contaminate a seasonal creek that runs through the property. The North Umpqua River is 200 feet from the original quarry site, she said.
"Cattle need good drinking water. We can't contaminate the water," she said.
Nancy Rudolph pleaded with the planning commissioners to consider more than just the impact to the cattle.
"I hope that you take the time to really look at the people, not just the cows but the people that will be impacted by the noise," she said.
John Hunter said the impact to the North Umpqua River should be considered. He said it is ironic that a "long and tortuous process" has come down to deciding whether the quarry would negatively impact cattle ranching and logging.
"Both business enterprises harm the North Umpqua River. The quarry will compound the harm to the North Umpqua as well as the quality of life for the residents living there, as well as reducing the value of their property," he said.
"These are the real issues that should be discussed but have been dismissed because this process has been flawed from the beginning for the benefit of a connected few," he said.
Though he voted in favor of the quarry, Planning Commission Chairman Virgle Osborne expressed sympathy for the neighbors.
"I feel for you. If somebody was doing something right next to my property and I didn't like it, I'd have an opinion on it too," he said.
However, he said the commission was limited to addressing just the specific concerns raised by LUBA.
He noted that at the first of three hearings on the Vian quarry, back in 2018, the Planning Commission had voted against the quarry. Osborne said he was the first to make a motion to deny the quarry at that meeting, and he did that because he didn't think Vian did a good job at the time of explaining how he would address environmental and neighbor concerns.
At the commission's second hearing, after a list of concerns he brought up was addressed, Osborne said he voted for the project with conditions.
"This is the third time this has come in front of the county. We're not here to determine anything other than what it is we're supposed to do. And that's we're supposed to make sure that we make good judgment calls based on what's legal with the property," he said.
Miller said the reason other issues weren't on the table Thursday was because those other issues had already been resolved by the commission and by LUBA.
"Really what's left is what's here," she said.
