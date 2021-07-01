Douglas County residents will be able to recycle corrugated cardboard at all of the county’s transfer stations, beginning Thursday.
Douglas County Public Works Director Scott Adams said the county worked with Roseburg Disposal, which already accepts corrugated cardboard from its customers, and will take the cardboard collected at the transfer sites.
Corrugated cardboard is thick cardboard with an extra layer of wavy fiber in between sheets. Any size, shape or color of it can be recycled.
The success of the program will depend on county residents keeping the cardboard clean, Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said at the regular Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday.
The cardboard can’t be contaminated with food. Pizza boxes cannot be recycled in the bins, and a single pizza box in a ban contaminates the entire bin so that it has to be tossed out, Adams said. Trash items like diapers also cannot be deposited in the recycling bins.
That’s because recycling companies won’t take the cardboard if it’s contaminated.
Recycling had to be curtailed across the country in 2018 after China stopped taking most recyclables from the United States.
Currently, local governments often have to pay someone to take their recyclables rather than being able to sell them.
The county brought back glass recycling in January and crushes it to use for leachate filtration, aggregate substitute and foundation support at the landfill.
It hopes to bring back other recycling options in the future, including paper, other cardboard and plastics.
Tin and aluminum cans, scrap metal, oil and batteries can already be recycled at all transfer sites.
Also Wednesday, the commissioners approved a lease and operations agreement with Sutherlin Sanitary Service to operate the Oakland transfer site.
Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice said a couple of years ago the county sought an operator to run all the transfer stations, but no one expressed interest. Now, there is a company willing to lease just one.
“They believe that they may be able to provide better service, more hours and availability to the public, the same rates of disposal, and we’ll see,” he said. “It will be a good experiment.”
(1) comment
Good news. I'm eager to see plastics recycled, too; I currently have about a cubic yard--one pandemic-year's worth--stored and ready to go. My guess is that I'll have 2-3 yards before it's recyclable.
Also: N-R, please hire a copy editor: "...pizza box in a ban contaminates.... "
