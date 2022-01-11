Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman has been appointed to a seat on the National Association of Oregon Counties Western Interstate Region Board of Directors.
Oregon has just two seats on the board.
Freeman also was appointed to the Association of Oregon Counties Board of Directors.
Both appointments were announced last week.
Freeman will testify before state and national legislative committees and speak at conferences and meetings, with the goal of advancing policies favored by the Association of Oregon Counties.
Those policies involve public land use and conservation, community stability, economic development and promotion of the traditional Western way of life, according to a press release issued by Douglas County government.
The Western Interstate Region of the National Association of Counties includes 15 Western states — Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and North and South Dakota.
Freeman said in the press release he is "incredibly honored to be selected" for the positions.
“I am thankful to have the support of the members of the AOC, who trust me in leading this crucially important work,” Freeman said.
He said together with the organizations' leadership and staff he will "work hard to protect and advance the interests of rural Oregon counties at all levels of government.”
