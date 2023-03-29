Jeana Beam, chief finance officer for Glide Revitalization, told Douglas County Commissioners earlier this month that the local nonprofit is “looking at the next chapter.”
Beam gave a presentation about the organization’s work at a March 15 board of commissioners meeting. Originally founded to encourage economic development in the community, Glide Revitalization has served as the all-encompassing hub for resources for those impacted by the Archie Creek Fire.
According to Beam’s presentation, the group helped distribute $648,148 in 2022 in federal and state funding, which went directly to individuals affected by the Archie Creek Fire. Thus far, $206,582 has been dispersed in 2023.
“We are grateful for our partnership with Glide Rev. and their continued efforts to serve and assist with the ongoing needs of the wildfire survivors,” said Tom Kress, commissioner and board chair. “I know personally as a member of the Glide Recovery Team and Glide Rev’s Unmet Needs Committee how imperative it is for the survivors to get the help they need in a timely and efficient manner. We are also excited to hear about the future projects that Glide Rev has planned that will enhance and help their community prosper.”
Glide Revitalization distributed $167,500 for reforestation last year and is on track to distribute close to $250,000 for reforestation projects this year. That includes the 400,000 trees planted this winter.
Now that funding and case work are wrapping up, the group plans to focus on identifying what the Glide community really needs. In response to public concerns, Glide Revitalization recently acquired a building that will serve as a community resource hub.
According to the county’s press release, this will become Glide Revitalization’s new home as well as a place to offer assistance and activities for the community.
“The plan is to have an on site child care and day care facility, a small community library, a community resource hub and conference rooms that will be available for public use or to host educational events. Additionally, they hope to have shared office spaces for non-profit and government organizations that can bring their services directly to Glide residents,” a press release from the county states.
The plan is to begin renovations at the beginning of 2024, with a one to two year timeline for completion. A capital campaign through federal and state agencies and private foundations has been started in order to get the necessary funding needed to complete all renovations for the hub.
