July 4 is on a Monday this year, which means government agencies, banks and local municipalities will be closed. Plan accordingly.
City of Roseburg buildings will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July Independence Day holiday.
Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will also be closed to the public. Police officers and firefighters will continue to provide public safety throughout the holiday.
Lobbies at City Hall, 900 SE Douglas Ave., and the Public Safety Center, 700 SE Douglas Ave., are normally open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., although City Hall closes for the lunch hour. Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress would like to remind citizens that government offices in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Avenue in Roseburg, as well as the Douglas County Justice Building, Douglas County Courthouse Annex in Reedsport, Fairgrounds Office, Douglas County Museum and all external Douglas County government offices will be closed to the public on Monday, July 4, in observance of the American Independence Day Holiday.
The Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum, located in Winchester Bay near Reedsport, will be open for visitors on Monday, July 4, for normal business hours.
All Douglas County-operated parks, campgrounds and boat ramps will continue to be open and accessible to the public during the entire Fourth of July weekend. For reservation information at Douglas County-operated campgrounds, call 541-957-7001 or visit douglascounty-oregon.us/265/Parks.
Even though the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office lobby entrance will be closed on Monday, our sheriff’s deputies, 911 communications, and Douglas Coutny Sheriff’s Office staff will continue to provide law enforcement protection and emergency assistance for our residents. If you have an emergency, call 911. If you need to reach dispatch for a non-emergency, call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 541-440-4471.
