Representatives and Senators from across the state gathered at Umpqua Community College Friday for Oregon’s Joint Ways and Means Committee hearing to listen to the testimony of everyday people, nonprofits, environmental and health professionals.
Like an assembly line, groups of four were called to give their testimony and plead their case for why the committee should support a certain bill or why the committee should repeal a bill. Many simply made their case for more funding for their respective organization.
The Ways and Means Committee heard the testimony of over 200 individuals who represent different groups. The hearing lasted about two and a half hours with topics ranging from homelessness, wildfires, education and transportation.
Health care was a major topic of discussion for multiple nonprofits which included funding for those with disabilities, mental health care, the need for more health care professionals. Funding was also requested for a new veteran’s home in Roseburg.
Commissioner Tim Freeman was the first to speak at the hearing, calling on the committee to support Senate Bill 1009.
“On behalf of Douglas County, I am here to ask for one thing and that is funding for our third state veteran’s home. Many of you know this issue, we’ve been working on it since the middle 2000s,” said Freeman.
Rick Wilson with Abby’s Legendary Pizza and Jake Gibbs of Lone Rock Resources testified for additional child care for employees. Kelly Morgan, the CEO of CHI Mercy Medical Center, stated health care is in crisis mode.
“With COVID and everything else, we are in a total crisis and literally in a total meltdown in the healthcare arena,” said Morgan. “Every day we are in a crisis. Every shift we can’t staff the hospitals, we can’t take care of our patients.”
Morgan called for an Allied Health College or a teaching hospital that would allow for more healthcare professionals to be taught in rural areas. In turn, those students would likely stay in rural areas, according to Morgan.
A significant amount of people came in support of Direct Support of Professional Workforce. DSP provides residential support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Natasha Atkinson, a representative for a DSP Agency in Roseburg, testified on behalf of 40 individuals struggling with disabilities.
“We are asking that you include POP 132 in the biennium budget,” said Atkinson. “… because there is an ongoing workforce crisis with the state’s intellectual and developmental disability system.”
According to the Oregon State Legislature website, "the Joint Committee on Ways and Means is the legislative appropriations committee that determines state budget policy." It is a large committee consisting of members from both the House and Senate, which is then broken into six to eight subcommittees "to facilitate adoption of a biennial budget."
The Ways and Means committee has hundreds of different bills on their agenda this legislative session. According to the 2023-25 Co-Chair Budget Framework, the committee has $27.3 billion in funding. Friday's public hearing is one of four being held throughout the state this month.
