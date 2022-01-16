A second challenger has filed to run against incumbent Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice.
Mike Ruehle, of Roseburg, said he would accept no campaign contributions, relying instead on media, social media and candidate statements to get his message out.
Ruehle said he’s running for commissioner because it’s his “civic duty to chart a new path,” representing county residents without the bias he said campaign contributions can create.
Ruehle is a former engineer and manager in the petroleum industry and a frequent contributor to The News-Review’s comment section. He often posts criticism of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners’ handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
He said he can be relied upon to “seek improvements and challenge those seeking to maintain the status quo.”
Former Roseburg City Councilor Ashley Hicks is also running for the seat.
Ruehle said if he wins, he will work without pay and serve just two years of the four-year term.
Stepping down after two years would return the Douglas County Board of Commissioners to staggered terms. Due to a complex series of events involving current and prior board members, the formerly staggered terms now all come up for election in the same year.
Ruehle has long criticized the commissioners on issues of transparency, and he pledged to be more transparent if elected to the board.
He said he would push for commissioners to hold evening, rather than morning, meetings, and would publish a regular newsletter informing county residents about important policy issues and decisions.
He said he would also survey county residents about the top five issues they want him to work on.
Ruehle is not affiliated with any party, but describes himself in a written statement as “a fully vaccinated and boosted conservative who believes the 2020 election was legitimate and the 1/6 insurrection was an attack on Democracy.”
He said he chose to run against Boice specifically because he believes the commissioner has acted unprofessionally, treated constituents like himself poorly and taken a cavalier approach to COVID-19.
He said that after he commented in The News-Review that Boice wasn’t following the governor’s social distancing guidelines, he had a phone call with the commissioner that he described as “unbelievably unprofessional.”
“Commissioner Boice followed that up the next day by posting in the comment section of The News-Review where my wife and I live in an attempt to intimidate me,” he said in an email.
The comment, posted on March 27, 2020, was edited by The News-Review to remove the mention of the road where Ruehle lives.
Ruehle said he would handle the COVID-19 issue very differently, and accused Boice of encouraging people and businesses on Facebook to violate COVID-19 restrictions.
“He donated to businesses fined for violating COVID restrictions. He attended anti-mask rallies and commended people for not wearing masks, all highly unprofessional and insensitive to the 320 Douglas County families that have experienced COVID deaths,” Ruehle said.
He said he voted for Boice in 2018, and these were not the actions he expected from him.
Ruehle said his own plan as commissioner would involve clearly identifying and ranking the most important actions families can take to stay safe, with the clear number one item being vaccination.
He said he would publish a daily newspaper ad indicating where people can get vaccinations and booster shots, and set a good example by stating his vaccination and booster status and wearing a mask.
There shouldn’t be any doubt about what should be done, he said.
“I’m siding with science and common sense,” he said.
While he had strong criticisms of Boice, he said if he found himself the only new voice on the board he would work hard and listen carefully to the other commissioners’ viewpoints. He said Commissioners Tom Kress and Tim Freeman are both rational businessmen.
Ruehle grew up in Minnesota and put himself through college.
He received a chemical engineering degree from the University of Minnesota and a masters in business administration from Houston Baptist University. He also attended Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles.
(9) comments
Thank you Mike. It would be great to have an engineer with an MBA running our county.
Holding commissioner's meetings in the evening is the single most important thing he can do. Let everyone attend, ask questions and get involved. Staff time can be flexed, and commissioners claim to work 24/7 anyway. Hammer this one home, Mike, and good luck.
When Boice ran the first time he got elected in 2014, he actually said he supported changing the times and places of the commission meetings, plus a few other things.
Here is what he told The Umpqua Post, in response to their question: "Should commissioners (commission meetings) get out of Roseburg to connect with other communities in the county?"
Answer:
"Absolutely, I propose having one meeting per month in a different community within the county. I also propose using current technology (Skype/Facetime, Youtube, Social Media, etc.) to broadcast the meetings for all to see, and even to allow people in distant communities to “attend” the meeting via an internet connection without having to drive all the way across the county to have input. Further, I propose holding meetings where issues with public interest on the agenda, in the evening time, so people who have to work may have the ability to contribute."
Yet here we are with the least accessible county commission board meetings that we have ever had, at least in the 30 + years I have been here.
It is unfortunate that a preventable disease if allowed proven therapeutics is the focus of a candidacy. I applaud the call for accessible meetings and constituent polling, but leave the science to physicians of merit, not the likes of ‘DR’ Fauci. I strongly advise reading the book by RFK jr, detailing the real fraud that lead to the massive death and suffering. The book is titled ‘The Real Anthony Fauci’ and details documented statistics you will not see in popular press. Independent thought is at a critical low point.
Bravo, Mike! I respect this move to step up and put your money where your mouth is. Good for you. I wish you luck.
A Wolf in sheep's clothing. Born in a liberal state, educated in liberal schools, and claiming to be conservative. I think not.
What a stupid comment. Donald Trump is from a liberal state claiming to be a conservative. Never heard you make this comment about him. Do you think before you comment or just blurt out whatever ridiculous comment you can make?
Umpquabob: I agree with you. You think not.
Yay! Mike, you have my support! Please let us know how we can support you. We have been treated rudely by Boice also. Our community is NOT well represented by him. Thank you for stepping up.
