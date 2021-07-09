On Monday, the garbage piled up between campers at 3780 Joseph St. was 30 feet long, waist high, and it smelled.
On Wednesday afternoon, it was gone.
The neighbors had become fed up. They said they had begun to feel they were living by an annex of the dump.
But this week, the offending property got a cleanup courtesy of the Douglas County and City of Roseburg governments.
Thanks to a court order, the county was authorized to enter the property beginning Tuesday to remove the solid waste on the property.
More than a dozen workers were there that day and the next, clearing out the mess. They filled three big dumpsters and a dump truck with the trash.
Two motor homes and a camp trailer were towed away by the city. Another motor home and another camp trailer had no wheels, so they were crushed, torn up with a backhoe and hauled out with the trash.
Jim Marshall, a neighbor who lives across the street from the property, said he sat on his porch and watched the workers haul away the mess. He said they wrapped up their work about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
“It feels wonderful now, wonderful. We thanked everyone that was working over there more than once. It’s something else,” he said.
He said the smell over there used to be terrible, and gave him headaches whenever he went out to his porch. By the second day of cleanup, he said his headache was still there but not as bad.
Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress has made it a priority to clean up nuisance properties like the one on Joseph Street.
“I’m absolutely ecstatic that it’s cleaned up,” Kress said Thursday morning.
“It’s the culmination of a long process to get there, and it’s one of many we’re working on. It’s not the first one or the last one that we’ve gotten done, but it’s certainly one of the more visible ones because it’s right there, virtually in the city limits,” he said.
The city and county governments had both identified the property as a nuisance.
But cleaning up the property posed an extra challenge because of its location, which is inside the city’s urban growth boundary but outside city limits.
The overlapping of jurisdictions led to the city and county signing a special intergovernmental agreement to deal just with that property.
Under that agreement, the county was in charge of getting rid of the trash and the city was tasked with having the campers towed to the county landfill, where the county would break them down and dispose of the parts.
The property is held by the Geraldine Mae Cobb Burge Trust.
The county filed a nuisance complaint in Douglas County Circuit Court in August 2020 against Joanne Jordan, the property’s trustee, and Steven Jordan, the occupant. The court found in the county’s favor and ordered the Jordans to clean up the mess.
In June 2021, the property was still a mess. Steven Jordan was ruled in contempt of court in connection with the case and the county was authorized to go in and clean it up, beginning Tuesday.
Kress said the county, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the neighbors will have to remain vigilant to ensure that a new mess doesn’t start piling up at this property.
He’s glad this cleanup was a success. Now, he said, it’s on to the next one.
