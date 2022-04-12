Springtime means people are spending more and more time outdoors. Whether exploring, hiking, walking, camping or planting flowers, the more time spent outside also increases the chances of meeting up with creatures — big and small.
Since 350 to 400 animal bites are reported each year in Douglas County, according to experts with the Environmental Health Division and the sheriff’s office Animal Control Division, they want to educate residents about animal bites and rabies prevention.
Douglas County Environmental Health Specialist Angela Scott and Douglas County Animal Control Deputy Lee Bartholomew offer the following tips to help lower the risk of being bitten by an animal.
Tips to Avoid and Prevent Animal Bites:
- Avoid contact or interactions with unknown animals. Even animals that appear friendly can bite
- if provoked.
- Avoid contact with bats. If you see a bat during daylight hours, it is most likely unhealthy and should definitely not be touched.
- Do not approach or touch a wounded animal, leave that for the professionals. Contact Douglas County Environmental Health at (541) 440-3574 or Douglas County Animal Control at (541) 440-4328.
- Do not feed, try to catch, or play with wild animals such as foxes, squirrels, birds, skunks, opossums, beavers, rats, venomous snakes or raccoons.
- It’s very important that you do not disturb or try to touch an animal while it is feeding or taking care of its young. Never try to pet or remove a baby or young wild animal from its nest, den or habitat.
- Avoid playing aggressively with any animal. Even the family dog or cat can bite its owner or guests by accident.
- Don’t stick fingers into an animal’s kennel or cage.
Scott and Deputy Bartholomew say if an animal bites you, especially a wild animal, it is very important to call your doctor or health care provider and seek medical attention immediately. There are effective treatment options to prevent rabies and venom toxicity, as long as the treatment is given soon after a bite or exposure.
Rabies is a viral disease affecting the central nervous system. The early signs of rabies can be a fever or a headache, but this can escalate rapidly to advanced central nervous system symptoms, such as confusion, sleepiness or agitation. If untreated, someone with a rabies infection that starts to exhibit advanced symptoms can die within weeks. Fortunately, human rabies cases in the United States are rare.
Over the past 10 years in Oregon, animals found positive for rabies included bats, foxes, coyotes, and a goat. In the Western United States, bats are the biggest concern, as they represent the largest carriers of rabies. However, dogs, cats, cows, or any warm-blooded animal can pass rabies to humans.
Rabies exposure is usually through a bite, but scratches and saliva contact with broken skin are also possible contraction routes. Likewise, a snake bite can also be life-threatening if the snake is venomous. If you are bitten by a snake you think might be venomous, it’s important to stay calm, restrict movement of the bite area and remove tight clothing or jewelry and seek emergency medical care as soon as possible.
In Oregon, the only indigenous venomous snake is the Western rattlesnake. However, there could be other venomous snakes present that have been transplanted or let loose in the wild. Venomous snakebite symptoms can include pain, swelling, redness, or bleeding at the site of the bite.
Scott and Deputy Bartholomew encourage people to be responsible animal and pet owners. Keep dogs in a fenced yard at home, or on a leash when out in public. Keep up-to-date on your pet’s rabies shots and vaccinations, especially dogs, cats, and ferrets. And please try to keep all pets away from contact with wild animals.
If you are the owner of the animal that has bitten someone, file an animal bite report immediately. Information from the report will be used to evaluate the risk of rabies, and in most cases, your pet will only be put on a short-term watch period. If a dog, cat or ferret appears healthy and is eating and drinking normally 10 days after a bite occurred, there is no chance that rabies transmission occurred.
To report an animal bite or if you have questions or concerns related to animal bites or rabies, please call Douglas County Environmental Health Division at (541) 440-4559 or Douglas County Animal Control at (541) 440-4328. For more information, please visit https://www.douglascounty-oregon.us/386/Environmental-Health or https://www.dcso.com/170/Animal-Control.
I had a series of rabies shots a few years ago after a sick bat flew into my neck and left me bitten and scratched. It also urinated on me. So much fun! I didn't capture the bat for testing, so off to Mercy ER I went.
Some people have heard stories about the old way they did rabies shots in the belly button and how painful they were. They don't do them that way any more.
None of the shots caused the slightest discomfort. I had half a dozen shots of rabies human immune globulin and a rabies vaccine shot at the ER and then went back for 3 more shots at specified intervals.
My insurance paid for everything. Even my co-pays were refunded. The state health department called me every week to make sure I was following through with the regimen and to ask if I needed financial assistance to pay for the vaccine. They asked for permission to call my insurance company to check whether or not they'd pay for the vaccinations. They definitely did not want unnecessary rabies cases.
Seeing that rabies is fatal, please do not hesitate to head straight for medical care immediately if you have an encounter similar to mine. The shots don't hurt.
