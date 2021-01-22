Four additional Douglas County elected officials said Thursday they will not sign onto the declaration of the Citizens Against Tyranny.
Citizens Against Tyranny garnered controversy recently after publishing two names of people it alleged had filed complaints against businesses for COVID-19 safety violations. The names were later removed. The group's declaration said any elected officials who didn't sign on would face recall efforts.
But Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis, Douglas County Assessor Heather Coffel, Douglas County Treasurer Samuel Lee and Douglas County Surveyor Kris DeGroot rejected the declaration in a joint written statement Thursday.
"As with many elected officials in Douglas County, our elected offices are non-partisan, meaning we are not affiliated with, nor do we hold any bias toward any political party. We are here to represent and work for all citizens of Douglas County," they said.
"As your elected County Clerk, County Assessor, County Surveyor and County Treasurer, we feel it is important to protect the integrity of our elected positions, provide services equally and fairly to all residents, and maintain a non-political environment in our offices. In keeping with our convictions, we also feel it is important to state, that as a matter of principle, that we will not be coerced or threatened into signing the declaration released by the local group calling themselves, Citizens Against Tyranny," they said.
