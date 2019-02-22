Applicants are needed for both the Douglas County Planning Commission and Douglas County Historic Resource Committee.
The planning commission is a seven-member advisory and decision-making body of Douglas County. Each member represents differing interest, geographic areas and occupations. The term of appointment is four years. Priority will be given to applicants who can represent northern Douglas County.
The planning commission advises the county on land use program activities, serves as the appeal body for contested land use decisions and conducts hearings on discretionary land use actions.
One vacancy exists on the Historic Resource Review Committee. The committee was created to advise the county commissioners about the county’s historic resources. The term of appointment is four years.
Committee membership is targeted by ordinance and includes one professional historian or history instructor, two representatives of historical organizations, a representative of the Cow Creek Indian organization and three members at large with knowledge in history, architecture, archaeology or cultural and historic resources. The current opening represents a member at large and the recruitment will give priority to applicants who can represent southern Douglas County.
The committee usually meets four times a year. Their responsibilities include making recommendations to the board on historic resources issues including protection, promotion, district formation, nominations to the County Historic Register, decisions regarding demolition and alteration permit appeals and other matters referred to the committee.
Applications are available online at www.co.douglas.or.us, as well as in the Board of Commissioners Office in Room 217 at the Douglas County Courthouse or in the Planning Department, Room 106 of the Justice Building, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
Applications will be accepted until the position filled.
