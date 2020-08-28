The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is seeking applicants to serve on the Douglas County Senior Services Advisory Council.
Four positions on the committee are open. Three represent Central Douglas County including Roseburg, Winchester, Melrose Winson, Green, Dillard, Lookingglass and Camas Valley and one representing West Douglas County. One represents West Douglas County including Reedsport, Winchester Bay, Gardiner and Scottsburg.
Council members help identify senior needs, evaluate programs and plan and develop services for seniors.
The group holds meetings quarterly at 1:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of March, June, September and December.
Applications are available online at co.douglas.or.us, by calling 541-440-4201 or in person at the commissioners' office in Room 217 of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.