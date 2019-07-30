The Douglas County Board of Commissioners seeks applicants to fill open positions on the Douglas County Board of Property Tax Appeals.
The board is made up of three county residents who are not employees or members of any governing body or taxing district within the county.
It hears taxpayer appeals for the reduction of the real market or assessed value of their properties.
The term begins Oct. 15 and ends June 30, 2020. A BOPTA board consists of three members that may rotate membership during the session. The number of BOPTA boards assigned is based on the volume of appeals filed.
Applications are available in the commissioners' office, Room 217, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., by calling 541-440-4201 or online at co.douglas.or.us.
The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. Sept. 3. The appointment will be completed on or before Oct. 15 and successful appointees will be notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.