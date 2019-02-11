The Douglas County Board of Commissioners seeks applicants for two positions on the Solid Waste Advisory Committee.
The openings are due to two committee members' terms expiring, Phil Bigler and Ellen Porter. Bigler and Porter will be eligible to reapply for their posts.
The committee meets quarterly and reviews solid waste franchise and rate changes, reviews reports of solid waste related issues, and makes recommendations to the Board of Commissioners on matters pertaining to solid waste.
Applications are due 5 p.m. March 8.
They are available online at www.co.douglas.or.us or in the Board of Commissioners' office, Room 217, Douglas County Courthouse, Roseburg, or by calling 541-440-4201.
Were or are Phil Bigler and Ellen Porter in support of closing transfer stations?
