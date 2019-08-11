Douglas County Public Works will continue its annual chip seal road repairs next week on Melqua and Elgarose roads west of Roseburg.
The work will be performed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, depending on weather and the availability of materials. Traffic in work areas will be controlled by flaggers.
Chip sealing is the application of a special protective wearing surface to existing pavement. The treatment combines asphalt and fine aggregate.
The work will be between mileposts 7 and 17 on Melqua Road and mileposts 0 and 5 on Elgarose Road.
Drivers should expect 20 minute delays and seek alternate routes whenever possible.
Information: 541-440-4268 or co.douglas.or.us/publicworks/projects.asp
