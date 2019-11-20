The 2019 Douglas County Christmas Tree — a 45-foot-tall Douglas fir tree — arrived Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg and was raised into its customary position, front and center on the courthouse lawn.
“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and we are excited to kick off the holiday season with the installation and lighting of our annual Douglas County Christmas Tree,” Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress said Tuesday in a written statement. “Our Public Works Crew has selected another beautiful tree to grace the front lawn of the courthouse, and our Building Facilities Department is prepped and ready to make it glow bright with holiday lights once again this year.”
The tree was harvested from Douglas County land Tuesday and was taken to the county’s fleet shop to be prepped for installation. Other courthouse decorations also started to go up Tuesday.
Douglas Electric Cooperative and Jack Mathis Construction-Crane Service assisted county crews. The tree had been marked as a hazard tree and slated for removal prior to being selected as this year’s Christmas tree.
A tree lighting ceremony is slated for 5 p.m. Nov. 30 at the courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave. The annual ceremony, hosted by the county and the Downtown Roseburg Association, is free and open to the public. It includes a visit from Santa Claus.
First Christian Church holds a live nativity scene beginning at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30, across the street from the courthouse. Church members will be offering treats.
