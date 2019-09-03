The Douglas County Parks Department has closed down two restroom facilities at River Forks County Park west of Roseburg while two new restroom facilities are constructed and installed.
One of the closed restrooms is the west restroom adjacent to the upper playground, fort and whale area. The other is the east restroom next to the all-inclusive lower playground.
The restroom facility near the boat ramp will remain open, and temporary restroom facilities will be installed near the restrooms being replaced.
The new bathroom construction is the next phase of improvements for the park, which started with replacement of the playground facilities over the last several years.
Roseburg-based Guido Construction is the contractor for the new restrooms, which are expected to open before Christmas.
Willie the Whale and Baby Whale have migrated to a safe location during construction. The pair will receive structural repairs and be reunited and placed on an updated pad in Spring 2020.
