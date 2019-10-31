The Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee will hold a community meeting in Winchester Bay to share information and gather input about the future of the solid waste transfer sites.
That ups the number of meetings planned from three to four. The solid waste committee has been considering options for reducing the costs of the solid waste program, including possibly reducing the number of transfer stations or charging more for those rural stations that cost more to operate.
The Winchester Bay meeting will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Marina Activity Center, 263 Marina Way.
Other meetings are planned at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Oregon State University Extension Office Auditorium, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg; at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Yoncalla Community Center, 400 Main St.; and 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Javelin Ormond Community Center, 62 NW Pine St., Canyonville.
Information: co.douglas.or.us
