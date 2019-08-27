Candidates who would like to serve as interim Douglas County clerk can now find applications for the position online.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will accept applications through 5 p.m. Sept. 20.
The vacancy is due to the retirement of Douglas County Clerk Patricia Hitt. She will step down Sept. 30, 15 months before her term was set to expire. In announcing her retirement last week, Hitt cited a need to spend more time with her family.
The interim clerk will serve until Dec. 31, 2020. A new clerk will be selected by voters in the November 2020 election and sworn in January 2021.
A five-day review period will begin Sept. 25, with a public meeting where applicants will speak and public comment will be taken.
The interim appointment is expected to be made Oct. 2.
Candidates wishing to run in November 2020 must apply in time for the May primary. If only two people file, their names will appear in November but not in May.
If there are three or more candidates, their names will appear on the May ballot. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, he or she will win the position outright. If no one wins more than half the votes in May, the top two vote-getters will continue on to the November election.
The first day to file to run in the May primary is Sept. 12, 2020 and the last day to file is March 10, 2020. Candidates may file by submitting either a $50 filing fee or a petition with 492 Douglas County voters’ signatures.
Application packets can be downloaded from the Douglas County website at co.douglas.or.us. They may also be picked up at the Douglas County Board of Commissioners Office, Room 217, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
Applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to the commissioners office or emailed to heidi@co.douglas.or.us.
