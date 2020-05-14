Wednesday’s Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting wasn’t livestreamed and no video appears to have been archived of the meeting.
The same was true of the meeting held last week, on May 6.
Board Chairman Chris Boice said during Wednesday’s meeting that the May 6 meeting wasn’t livestreamed due to a technical difficulty. He said he didn’t investigate what the problem was and didn’t make it a priority for them to fix it.
“My direction to them is that I don’t care if they livestream the meetings ever again,” he said.
Commissioners are not required to take video or livestream their meetings, and many boards do not. Boice said there’s a cost for archiving the videos, and not that many people watch them.
“The numbers are fairly minimal compared to the expense, and my vote is to not have the meetings live broadcast anymore,” he said.
The county began livestreaming and resumed recording and posting its meetings online in 2015, and the commissioners have cited that as an example of transparency.
The last meeting for which a video is posted online was held March 11. That video had been taken down following controversy over comments Commissioner Tim Freeman made about COVID-19, but was restored after The News-Review published a story about the video’s removal.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioners held no meetings between the March 11 meeting and the May 6 meeting.
The number of views for individual meeting videos posted online this year has ranged from 62 to 264.
(2) comments
This decision is very disappointing. Many people are working on Wednesday mornings. Or, live too far away to go to all the meetings.
The public should indeed question this unilateral decision by our county commissioners to reduce the transparency of their actions. The fact that Board Chairman Boice made this unilateral decision without ever putting it on a Board of Commissioners meeting agenda for discussion both by the public and among his fellow commissioners is alarming. For those who don’t understand my concern over how their tax dollars are spent, they only need read the vague and meaningless Board of Commissioner meeting notes published after each meeting.
Commissioner Boice said, “My direction to them is that I don’t care if they livestream the meetings ever again.”
Who is “them?” As the Board Chairman, Is commissioner Boice talking about himself or does he have a film crew in your pocket?
Commissioner Boice said, “The numbers are fairly minimal compared to the expense, and my vote is to not have the meetings live broadcast anymore.”
What is the expense? What number of viewers justifies the expense? Surely as
Board Chairman, commissioner Boice has those numbers at his fingertips before making such a unilateral decision. Why isn’t he sharing this information?
In reality, our Commissioners want deniability for saying things and taking actions unpopular with the public. The easiest way of doing that is by eliminating audio and video evidence of their wrongdoing. Everything else is edited by the commissioners before it is published.
