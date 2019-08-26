Douglas County Chief Financial Officer Jessica Hansen and the Douglas County Management and Finance Department have received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
The award is for the county's comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018.
The certificate is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, according to the association.
The award program is judged by an impartial panel and considers how well the report demonstrates a spirit of full disclosure to communicate its financial story and motivate people to read the report, the county said in a press release.
This is the 31st year the department has achieved the honor.
"Our achievements are shaped by the strength of the foundations we set. Congratulations to Jessica and her dedicated team for their continued commitment to excellence. We are thankful for the excellent work they do day in and day out to achieve this high level of recognition," said Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman.
