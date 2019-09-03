Douglas County Public Works expects work to be complete in the next two weeks on one of the Highway 99 bridges in Winchester.
The South Bridge across Davis Creek north of Taft Drive and south of Virginia Lane has been closed since June 24. The plan is to open the bridge Monday, and then begin work the same day on the Highway 99 North Bridge replacement. The North Bridge crosses Davis Creek between Pioneer and Page roads in Winchester. It will be closed through Oct. 30.
During the North Bridge closure, through traffic will be detoured to travel between Interstate 5 Exit 127 at Edenbower Boulevard and Interstate 5 Exit 129 at Del Rio Road.
Local access will be available northbound up to Page Road, and southbound up to Pioneer Way.
Pedestrians, cyclists and emergency vehicles will have access.
All local businesses and Amacher Park will remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Information: 541-440-4481
