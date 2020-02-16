The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are seeking applicants to serve on two regional planning committees.
The committee members make recommendations on planning issues affecting their parts of the county.
Applicants are sought for the Roseburg/Douglas County Planning Advisory Committee and the North County Planning Advisory Committee. Members must live in the committees' planning regions.
The Roseburg/Douglas PAC covers west central Douglas County from Roseburg to the county's western border, including the cities of Roseburg and Winston, the Green and Shady areas and the rural communities of Camas Valley, Tenmile and Porter Creek, as well as Brockway, Dillard, Olalla, Round Prairie, Reston, Winchester and Wilbur.
The North County PAC covers the north central part of the county, up to the northern border and west toward the coast range. It includes the cities of Sutherlin, Oakland, Elkton, Yoncalla and Drain and the rural communities of Fair Oaks, Curtin, Rice Hill, Nonpareil, Umpqua, Deady, Tyee and Hawthorne.
The committee meetings are typically in the evenings and are scheduled as called by the PAC, or when land-use applications or planning updates are being considered.
For applications or more information, contact the Douglas County Planning Department at 541-440-4289 or 1-800-224-1619, ext. 4289. Recruitment will remain open until positions are filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.