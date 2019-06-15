Douglas County Senior Services and the Douglas County Museum are looking for volunteers.
Senior Services needs volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors through Meals on Wheels and to serve at its senior dining sites.
Meals on Wheels drivers are especially needed in Yoncalla, Sutherlin and Winston. Volunteers can pitch in on Tuesdays or Thursdays. It takes about 2 hours per day and volunteers receive mileage reimbursement and a free lunch on the days they serve.
Dining site volunteers are especially needed in Yoncalla and Reedsport on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Volunteers donate 2-3 hours per day and help set up, serve, clean up or do dishes. Volunteers receive a free lunch every day they volunteer.
The museum has a variety of volunteer opportunities available. They need assistance with fun, educational programming, special community events, archival projects and keeping local history alive.
The museum will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2019 and is home to the state’s largest natural history collection.
Days and times are flexible for museum volunteers and the opportunities depend on experience and training. Volunteers can earn free membership, event access and discounts at the gift shop. All ages are welcome to apply.
The museum is also seeking volunteers for its Mammoth 50th Anniversary Celebration, planed for July 20. Volunteers will answer questions, direct traffic and help with children’s activities.
The museum is located at 123 Museum Drive off Interstate 5 exit 123 south of Roseburg.
For information or to sign up as a museum volunteer, contact Shelbi Gerritsen at sgerrit@co.douglas.or.us or call 541-957-7007.
For information about volunteering to provide meals to seniors, contact Douglas County Senior Services at 541-440-3677.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.