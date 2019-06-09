Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice, the Douglas County Public Works Department, the Douglas County Parks Department and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office will hold an open house June 17 to discuss with citizens a proposal to allow OHVs on county roads in Winchester Bay.
The open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Winchester RV Resort at 120 Marina Way in Winchester Bay.
The event is open for everyone to attend.
Information: co.douglas.or.us.
