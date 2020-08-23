On Tuesday, a small car battery that somebody tossed in the trash caught fire at the Douglas County Landfill after a trash compactor ran over it.
“Luckily, it was spotted right away and contained by our staff in a matter of minutes,” said Douglas County Solid Waste Division Manager Gabe Forrester in an email.
It could have been worse, and that’s why the county is urging residents not to just toss flammable items from cell phones to car batteries into the trash.
There are one or two small pop-up fires per week between spring and early fall because people have put things in the trash that they shouldn’t, and hot spots are a daily problem that has to be managed year-round, Forrester said.
On June 27, a trailer at the Roseburg transfer station below the landfill caught fire. It took Douglas County District No. 2 firefighters and Solid Waste Division staff about an hour to suppress the fire. The fire was contained to the trailer, but the trailer was destroyed.
The cause of that fire remains under investigation.
“As part of our fire safety plan, we have a number of prevention tools in place at the landfill, including ample fire lines and defensible space around our entire parameter, filled water trucks on site and fire suppressant materials like stockpiled dirt,” Forrester said.
When flames or smoke are spotted, the hot spot is exposed using a compactor and the area is saturated with water from water trucks to suppress the heat.
Once the fire subsides, a layer of dirt is applied and the area is monitored for a couple days.
“There is always a chance a fire could cause a potentially crippling situation. That is why we are urging the public to really take the time to watch what they throw away and remove any flammable, combustible or hazardous materials,” Forrester said.
Fires can happen anywhere in the chain of trash disposal, igniting in a trash can, a hauler’s truck, a transport trailer or the landfill, he said.
Landfill fires are especially dangerous for Solid Waste staff and firefighters because of the combustible materials there and potential for toxic fumes. They also have the potential to start a wildfire on neighboring lands.
Here’s a list of flammable materials, and how to properly dispose of them:
• Lithium batteries such as those found in cell phones, computers, remote control cars and children’s toys can be traded in with a phone service provider or at an ECO-ATM kiosk at Walmart, Safeway or Fred Meyer. They may also be taken to the Lane County Hazardous Waste Collection Center.
• Most electronics and televisions are accepted at Sunrise Enterprise locations.
• Vehicle and boat batteries can be taken to the landfill and transfer stations, but turned in separately for recycling rather than mixed in with regular trash.
• Charcoal briquettes, coals and hot ashes should be kept in the charcoal grill with the lid and vents closed for 48 hours or until they are completely cooled. Then they should be soaked with water and placed in a plastic bag or container before being placed in a garbage bin. Cigarettes, fireplace ashes or fire pit coals should be treated the same way.
• Propane tanks can be taken to the landfill and transfer stations, but turned in separately for recycling with the valves removed rather than mixed in with regular trash.
• Used fireworks should be submerged in a bucket of water overnight and wrapped in plastic so they don’t dry out. Unused fireworks cannot be put in the trash.
• Unused fireworks, explosives, radioactive materials, lighters, oil, oil-soaked rags and chemicals cannot be placed in the garbage. Contact a hazardous waste collection center for disposal information. The Lane County Hazardous Waste Collection Center can be reached at 1-541-682-4120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.