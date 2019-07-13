Until recently, the Winston-Green Wastewater Treatment Plant was accepting and processing the leachate from the Douglas County landfill.
But that changed after some highly potent, ammonia-filled leachate was introduced to the system in the last week of April and killed off most of the beneficial bacteria, or “bugs” that Winston-Green uses to treat its wastewater.
On Friday, April 26, the Winston-Green plant began receiving landfill leachate from the county that was foaming, according to the plant’s weekly report.
Testing over the course of that weekend showed high levels of two substances: ammonia and biochemical oxygen demand or BOD. As a result of the shift, most of the bugs died, plant Superintendent Chris Sherlock said in an email Wednesday.
It took five weeks for the facility to recover and grow new bacteria.
Since the trouble started, the plant has refused the county’s leachate.
The county’s working on short-term and long-term fixes for the problem, but in the meantime, it’s shipping its leachate to the Portland water treatment company PPV Inc.
Douglas County Public Works Director Scott Adams said in an email the trouble began with a contractor drilling methane gas wells at the landfill. The methane is used to produce electricity.
The contractor, regional Woodland, Washington-based Stellar J and its sister company Roseburg Energy, drilled into pockets of leachate that had concentrations much higher than what the landfill typically collects. That material was then inadvertently mixed in with more normal leachate, Adams said.
Typically, he said, the county would store the leachate in a separate tank and control the amount going into the main tanks so that ammonia levels could be kept within the correct threshold.
“Stellar J failed to notify the County that they were pumping leachate into our system. Therefore there was no communication on how that specific leachate should have been delivered from the wells to our storage tanks,” Adams said.
Stellar J President Bob Kinghorn said Wednesday that the company routinely puts in wells to collect methane, and the particular well involved had already been drilled previously. He said the company re-drilled it because the existing pipe wasn’t functioning properly.
“We’ve been pumping off of that well for about five years and extracting gas and pumping leachate out of that well for maybe six months previous, and so it came as a surprise to us that this occurred. It may have been that when we redrilled it, because we redrilled it at a slightly larger diameter, it might have been it came in contact with things that were not in contact with before, but there would be no way to know it,” he said.
He said the plan for the redrilling had been submitted and reviewed and approved by the county. He said normally the company pumps its material to an intermediary tank and the leachate in that intermediary tank is tested before it’s released into the primary leachate holding tank at the landfill.
Apparently, he said since there hadn’t been any problems, no one stopped to test the leachate in question before it was moved into the primary tank.
He said he’s been told the remedy is that every single tank will now be tested.
Sherlock said Winston-Green Wastewater is requiring that all future leachate taken by the facility be tested on the county’s end before it’s hauled there. He also said the plant won’t start taking leachate until the county delivers portable tanks to the treatment plant.
The county will offload the leachate into those tanks, Sherlock said. That will allow Winston-Green to meter the leachate at a controlled rate and to test the leachate daily before metering it through the wastewater treatment system. Long term, he said, the county will need to pretreat the leachate.
Adams estimates the cost for the short-term fix will be about $400,000.
Long term, the county plans to construct a treatment facility and a distribution line that will enable it to pipe the leachate to Winston-Green rather than trucking it. The Douglas County commissioners approved $57,000 toward preliminary engineering for that project on June 26.
Since it’s still in the design state, Adams said he doesn’t yet know what the cost of building the pretreatment facility will be.
Ultimately, he said, the cost of not building the facility would be exponentially higher. That’s because the only alternative would be to continue trucking the leachate to facilities farther away that are designed to handle it.
Adams said ultimately the county hopes to be able to pipe leachate both to the Winston-Green plant and to the Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority, which currently doesn’t receive leachate from the county.
As for the short-term fix, the county’s optimistic it will soon be sending its leachate to Winston-Green again.
“We are hoping to have the system up and running again to be able to deliver to Winston in a couple of weeks if not sooner,” Adams said.
Does anyone else see this situation as another example of the incompetency of our County Commissioners? Why is it so hard for them to figure this stuff out? Do other Waste Management operations have these problems?
