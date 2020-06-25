The Douglas County Board of Commissioners Wednesday approved the county's 2020-21 budget with a few last-minute modifications, some involving impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget anticipates only modest changes from the 2019-20 budget. Following Wednesday's adjustment it calls for $164.26 million in expenditures, a slight decrease over the 2019-20 budget. It also calls for staffing of 524.95 full-time-equivalent employees.
The budget also fixes a problem for the public safety fund, which had faced the loss of of $935,897 in its contract with the Oregon Department of Corrections to house inmates. That hole has been plugged with an increase in general fund spending on public safety.
Just a small portion of the budget comes from property taxes. The county government will again receive taxes of $1.11 per $1,000 assessed value, which Commissioner Tim Freeman noted is the fourth lowest rate in the state.
The commissioners voted unanimously in favor of approving the budget.
Freeman commended Chief Financial Officer Jessica Hansen, saying this year's budget had required extra time and work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and during its preparation Hansen also provided support to the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team's Incident Command Center.
