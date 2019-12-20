The intersection of Northwest Garden Valley and Melrose roads is under scrutiny following a complaint about a need for safety improvements there.
A 19-year-old Roseburg woman, Avry Kimmerle Hansen, is still dealing with the aftermath of injuries she sustained in a two-car crash at that intersection in November. Her 20-year-old boyfriend, who was driving, and the driver of the other car, were also injured.
Hansen’s mother, Kristen Black McCoy, called on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners two weeks ago to do something about the intersection to prevent future crashes like the one that happened to her daughter.
Douglas County Public Works Director Scott Adams reported to the commissioners Wednesday that this crash was one of 35 that’s occurred within a tenth of a mile of the intersection since 1992. While the November crash was not fatal, two of the previous crashes were. Both of the fatal crashes took place in 1999.
Adams said the intersection has the highest traffic counts of any intersection in the county.
Traffic counts showed an average of 10,935 cars daily at Garden Valley Road milepost 2.6 near the intersection in 2013. In 2014, Melrose Road traffic nearby averaged 5,269 cars per day.
Commissioner Tim Freeman suggested the problem intersection might be in a rural area, but it’s experiencing traffic similar to that of the more urban portions of Garden Valley.
“It may be a time to look at making that more of an urban style intersection,” he said.
Adams said the county submitted a request this month to the Oregon Department of Transportation to reduce the speed limit along both Melrose and Garden Valley roads near the intersection from 50 to 45 mph. The request involved reducing speeds on Melrose between Garden Valley and Kruse Farms and on Garden Valley from the city limits to Cross Creek Road.
The county can’t make that decision on its own. Instead, it has to request an ODOT speed zone investigation. The state decides on a speed based on a standard 85th percentile of driving speeds recorded there. Unfortunately, Adams said, in the most recent reports that figure was 61.8 mph.
He said that makes it tough to lower the speed zone. Some work has been done on proposed legislation that would give counties more flexibility to set speed limits, he said.
Adams said the intersection’s current configuration dates back to 1991. In 2000-2001 it was restriped to assist drivers with merging. The speed limit was originally 55 mph but was dropped to 50 in 2003. The county has also made recent improvements to the intersection.
In September, Adams said, the county put down new asphalt, striping and reflectors from the city limits to Brown’s Bridge.
The commissioners did not take action Wednesday.
Adams said the county is working with ODOT to create a new transportation plan that would include improvements to the intersection, including starting a feasibility study to find solutions.
(1) comment
In 1999/2000 the shape of the intersection was changed following several accidents. The problem was/is that there is an optical illusion of 'no cars coming' for traffic coming from Melrose and turning left/north on to Garden Valley. The change at that time did work. Since that time, a road and housing has been allowed to be built on the north side of the intersection recreating the conditions once experienced from the melrose traffic, but from the other side of the intersection. Yes, speed is a problem; however, so is the way traffic now enters from the north. History is repeating itself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.