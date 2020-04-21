The link to a video of the March 11 Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting has been restored to the county's website.
The move came Tuesday afternoon after The News-Review's story, published online Tuesday morning, about the video having been removed.
Board Chairman Chris Boice explained he had the link to the video, which is stored on a separate website, removed following complaints from Mike Ruehle.
Ruehle, a frequent commenter on The News-Review website, disagreed with statements Commissioner Tim Freeman had made March 11 on how people should respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, just one county case had been identified.
Boice told The News-Review last week that he removed the link because he didn't want county residents to think Freeman's advice a month ago was the current advice being given by the county. On Tuesday morning, the links to all videos of commissioner meetings back to 2015 had disappeared.
The county did an about face Tuesday afternoon, restoring the link to the March 11 video. The other videos were also available as of Tuesday afternoon.
Boice said the March 11 meeting link was the only one he had removed.
Boice said in an email Tuesday that the commissioners "were and still are working diligently to make sure people have the latest and best information available."
He also said he thought Ruehle "obviously has too much time on his hands!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.