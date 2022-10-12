The Douglas County board of commissioners unanimously supported a resolution Wednesday that supports veterans, supports a political campaign and encourages people to vote in favor of restoring services at the Roseburg VA Health Care System.
"Some of the work we get to do as commissioners isn't real easy and it isn't very fun, but this is something that is a no brainer for me," commissioner Chris Boice said. "I'm happy to support this effort."
The board of commissioners was responsible for placing an advisory question on the Nov. 8 ballot that asks voters, "Do you believe that full services should be restored at the Roseburg VA Hospital?"
The ballot measure is the latest in a continued effort by veterans to get full services restored at the hospital. The intensive care unit at the medical facility closed in 2009 and other services have been discontinued or outsources to other facilities since then.
"We believe wholeheartedly that we owe a great debt to our veterans for their service and sacrifice to this great nation," Tuesday's proclamation read. "We believe that they have earned their health benefits and they deserve to have them provided."
Local veterans Bill Duncan and Jim Little addressed the board of commissioners to thank them for their continued support.
"We stood shoulder-to-shoulder when we went through war and when we suffered. I'm so pleased to say that the board of commissioners is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with us now," Little said. "You truly have a heart for veterans."
Little said the promise was made to people as they went into the service that they would receive medical services when they got out.
"This is not a specific veteran group effort," Little said. "It's an all veteran effort."
Duncan said this is an ongoing battle and that veterans in rural areas deserve the same services as those in urban areas.
Commissioner Tim Freeman pointed out that not only does the Roseburg VA Health Care System support veterans in Roseburg, but this is a location that provides services for most of southern Oregon and northern California.
"It effects veterans in a large geographical area in the state of Oregon," he said. "I cannot tell you how impressed I am with the effort you're putting forward. But remember this effort is not just for veterans here in Douglas County, but for veterans in all of Oregon."
There will be an informational booth Oct. 21 outside of Sherm's Thunderbird Market, a meeting Oct. 25 at VFW Post 2468 at 1127 Walnut Street and informational picketing on Oct. 28 at Garden Valley Boulevard to get the word out about the ballot measure.
Ballots for the upcoming election will be mailed out Oct. 19. People can register to vote until Oct. 18.
