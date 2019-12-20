The Douglas County Museum of Natural and Cultural History ranked second in a list of the Top 100 Best Fan-Favorite Destinations in Oregon for 2020.
It’s a step up in the rankings for the museum. Last year, it was ranked 8th in the 2019 rankings and the year before that it was in 75th place.
The list was created by MEDIAmerica, the Portland-based publishers of Oregon Business magazine and the 100 best Companies to Work for in Oregon survey. It is based on the number of four- and five-star reviews the destinations received online in 2018. MEDIAmerica researchers studied more than 95,000 reviews on Google, TripAdvisor and Yelp to determine the rankings. Scores were tallied and combined to determine the level of travelers’ overall satisfaction.
The only Oregon tourist destination to beat out the Douglas County Museum was the Alpacas at Marquam Hill Ranch in Molalla.
Several other local attractions made the list.
Umpqua Discovery Center in Reedsport placed 71st, and the Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum placed 93rd. Last year, the lighthouse museum had placed 18th in the rankings and Umpqua Discovery Center had been 53rd.
Happy Donut in Myrtle Creek made the list again, too, moving up to 57th from 71st last year.
Crater Lake National Park ranked 13th.
Abacela Winery and Wildlife Safari had been among the top 100 last year but didn’t make the list this year.
The top 100 destinations will be charted on a map for visitors and residents to use as a guide for traveling the state. A total of 75,000 statewide maps will be distributed in 2020 at most of the state’s entry points and visitor centers, including the Travel Oregon Welcome Center program which includes the PDX International Airport.
Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress said the museum’s award is a tribute to the county’s dedicated staff, volunteers and foundation members who work hard to create an engaging and unique museum experience for visitors.
“We look forward to the increased exposure this award will bring to our county, for the opportunity to tell our story,” Kress said.
