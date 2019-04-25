Quilts that crossed the Oregon Trail in the mid-1800s are among the displays at the Douglas County Museum’s newest exhibit. “A Stitch in Time, Crazy for Quilts” opened Tuesday and will run through June 30.
“This is a great opportunity to come out and see what some of our pioneers really treasured and brought with them over the trail,” Douglas County Museum Collections Manager Karen Bratton said.
The exhibit also features four crazy quilts from the 1890s and early 1900s. Crazy quilts were popular among wealthy women then, Bratton said. They are made with a random pattern using expensive fabrics like satin, silk and velvet.
Bratton said all the quilts were donated by Douglas County families and are from the museum’s permanent collection. They can only be displayed for a limited duration because the light is harmful to them.
The older quilts are particularly special, she said, because unlike modern quilts they weren’t made with a sewing machine.
“Just the intricacy of what they did and did it all by hand is pretty amazing,” she said.
The exhibit was timed to coincide with the quilt show happening across the street from the museum at the Douglas County Fairgrounds this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors 55 and older and military and $2 for children 5 to 17 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.