The Douglas County Planning Commission met by teleconference Thursday and addressed a proposal by Bjorn Vian to reopen a quarry east of Glide that had been closed for 70 years.
The commissioners Thursday approved what's called findings of fact, which amount to details explaining why the commission made its decision.
The approval of those findings Thursday finalizes a decision the commission made in February to approve a conditional use permit that would allow the project to move forward.
Vian's plans involve mining for high-quality basalt that can be used to create asphalt for county roads. However, neighbors raised objections to the plan, including fears it would damage water quality and create traffic hazards, dust and noise.
The planning commission had initially rejected Vian’s request for a permit to reopen the quarry, but the Douglas County Board of Commissioners overturned that decision in January 2019 and approved the permit.
Following an appeal, the state Land Use Board of Appeals remanded the issue back to the county. In February 2020, the planning commission voted to approve the permit for the rock quarry, but set 14 conditions including having the haul road paved to reduce dust and prohibit engine braking on the haul road to reduce noise.
Thursday's meeting was held by teleconference because of the need for social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Planning Director Joshua Shaklee said the decision was made to move ahead so as to meet statutory deadlines.
Thursday's decision could be appealed to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
