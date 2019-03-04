The Douglas County government has issued a temporary fee waiver for all county residents wishing to dispose of wood debris caused by last week's snowstorm.
Items accepted include brush, limbs, trees and structural wood waste from storm-damaged buildings. Only wood debris from storm damage is covered by the waiver, not wood debris from other causes.
The fee waiver is only for deposit at the landfill, 384 McLain West Ave., Roseburg, and not at the transfer stations around the county. However, on Sundays, the fee waiver will also be in effect at the Roseburg Transfer Station wood waste bins.
The waiver applies both for individuals and for contractors who are assisting residents with storm damage cleanup. The county said its intention is that contractors will not charge property owners for a disposal fee. Both residents and contractors will be required to complete contact information forms at the landfill for the county's tracking purposes.
" Only wood debris from storm damage is covered by the waiver, not wood debris from other causes."
I'd love to know who the moron with that kinda logic is that made that up. I'm sorry, but that is absolutely ridiculous and makes no sense. "Wood debris" could be considered many different things. How are they going to know a pile of wood you bring is really from a broken tree that fell down in your yard during the snow storm and that is not just from a tree that you cut down several weeks ago and just didn't make a trip to the dump yet? Yes it says the county landfill requires you fill out forms and contact information.....but what are they going to do from there? Are they going to drive to your house and make sure that wood from a tree came from your yard? Are they going to take wood samples from your debris and compare them trees in your yard with scientific methods? They have no way of controlling or knowing any of this stuff. What a joke!
